Pre Brands Introduces Grass-Fed Lamb From New Zealand

Chicago, Ill. – Pre® Brands, a provider of 100% grass-fed and grass-finished beef and the leading brand of steak in the grass-fed and organic category, today introduced grass-fed lamb from New Zealand. Pre Brands will launch its lamb category with Pre Frenched Lamb Rack in time for the holidays, with product line extensions planned for Q2 2021.

“Grass-fed lamb from New Zealand has long enjoyed a reputation for premium quality and taste,” said Kevin Ponticelli, chief executive officer, Pre Brands. “We are pleased to partner with New Zealand’s best grazers and ranchers to offer U.S consumers the finest cuts available for high-end, restaurant-quality cooking at home.”

Pre Brands Lamb is farmed in New Zealand, where lamb graze on thousands of acres of nutrient-rich pastures year-round. With a mild climate and lush pastures, it’s no wonder that New Zealand has the highest standards in the world for grazing and certification.

During the pandemic, meat has generated an incremental $8.9B in sales in grocery, according to IRI. While beef has led the way to an 18.2% increase in meat department dollars and 11.4% increase in volume, lamb and other exotic meats are not far behind, delivering greater growth than more traditionally consumer-friendly categories of chicken and turkey.

More than half of consumers are eating at home more, according to Acosta. While some consumers have tired of eating at home more, one-third said they have found a new passion for cooking since the pandemic. Trends of cooking more meals at home and purchasing groceries online are projected to continue post-COVID.

In the past six months, Pre has demonstrated not only resilience but also reliability. Since the pandemic began, Pre has delivered strong consumption and margin growth to retail partners in both conventional grocery and in ecommerce/ultra-fast delivery channels. Pre’s high quality product, proprietary packaging, and above all, nimble, proactive customer service has allowed Pre to deliver the largest basket size and strongest 13-week repeat of any brand in the grass-fed/organic beef category.

Additionally, Pre has enjoyed several new distribution wins at highly respected East and Midwest retailers, including Wakefern, Acme Markets, Price Chopper, Hy-Vee and BJ’s Wholesale Club. For a complete where to buy list, visit www.eatpre.com.

Like all Pre products, Pre Frenched Lamb Rack is 100% grass-fed and finished, with no added hormones, antibiotics or GMOs. Pre Lamb is packaged in airtight, completely transparent, vacuum-sealed plastic that is 100% nitrate- and BPA-free. Pre Lamb is Halal compliant, Whole30 approved, certified paleo and keto. Pre Lamb will be available nationwide at grocers, specialty markets, club stores and via e-commerce.

Pre Frenched Lamb Rack is 17-oz with an SRP of $21.99. Pre Rack of Lamb comes with consumer tips for preparation, serving suggestions, and recipe ideas right on the package, such as Herb Marinated Rack of Lamb and Lamb Lollichops with a Garlic Mint Sauce. For more details, visit eatpre.com/holiday or scan the QR code.

About Pre® Brands

Pre® Brands is a provider of 100% grass-fed and grass-finished beef and the leading brand of steak in the grassfed category. Pre offers great-tasting, high-quality beef and lamb with absolute transparency from pasture to package to plate. Farmed in the lush pastures of Australia and New Zealand, Pre meat is 100% grass-fed and grass finished in accordance with the strictest standards in the world. For more information, visit www.eatpre.com or follow @eatpre on Facebook and Instagram.