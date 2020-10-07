Meat Plants Unlikely to Close Over COVID-19 Again, Exec Says

The coronavirus is unlikely to shut down meatpacking plants again now that producers have taken steps to stop the deadly bug from spreading, according to one top industry executive.

Those protective measures such as temperature checks and “surveillance tests” have helped beef and pork producer JBS USA prevent major COVID-19 outbreaks among its workers, CEO Andre Nogueira said.

“With all the protocol that was put in place … early in March and continued to evolve, I think that we’re in pretty good shape,” Nogueira said Monday at The Wall Street Journal’s Global Food Forum. “We do not control the disease outside of the plant, but I’m pretty confident that we’re not going to have the size of the disruption that we saw in April and May.”

To read the rest of the story, please go to: New York Post