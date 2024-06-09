Research Proposal Applications Now Open for 2025-2026 Funding

Calling all University Researchers! The American Floral Endowment (AFE) is now accepting new research proposal applications for the 2025-2026 funding cycle. The application deadline is August 1, 2024.

Funding innovative research is a critical pillar of AFE’s mission to be the trusted source and catalyst for floriculture advancement. New research proposals should support forward-thinking exploration of cost and labor savings, pest and disease management, sustainability, and other solutions to promote not just healthier, longer-lasting flowers and plants, but a healthy and robust floriculture industry as well.

The primary research priorities are listed below. They are focused on all floricultural crops, including fresh-cut flowers and greens, flowering and foliage potted plants, bedding plants, and perennials. Projects benefiting any industry segment, from grower to the consumer will be considered for funding.

Sustainable Production and Handling Practices Including Water Use Efficiency, Growing Media, and Plastic Alternatives

Automation, Technology, and AI Leading to Labor Savings

Biocontrol of Pests

Reduction of the Impact of Climate Change on Production, Handling, and Product Quality

Advanced Breeding Technology, including CRISPR

Long-Term Storage and Shipping Conditions for Cut Flowers, Bedding, and Potted Plants

Production Technology

Postharvest Technology

Botrytis Control and Management

Thrips Control and Management

To learn more about the application process, check out our informational webinar by AFE Research Coordinator, Laura Barth below. The video covers the application timeline (from submission to notification), an overview of the online portal, research priorities, and requirements.