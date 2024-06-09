Research Proposal Applications Now Open for 2025-2026 Funding

Calling all University Researchers! The American Floral Endowment (AFE) is now accepting new research proposal applications for the 2025-2026 funding cycle. The application deadline is August 1, 2024.
Funding innovative research is a critical pillar of AFE’s mission to be the trusted source and catalyst for floriculture advancement. New research proposals should support forward-thinking exploration of cost and labor savings, pest and disease management, sustainability, and other solutions to promote not just healthier, longer-lasting flowers and plants, but a healthy and robust floriculture industry as well.
The primary research priorities are listed below. They are focused on all floricultural crops, including fresh-cut flowers and greens, flowering and foliage potted plants, bedding plants, and perennials. Projects benefiting any industry segment, from grower to the consumer will be considered for funding.
- Sustainable Production and Handling Practices Including Water Use Efficiency, Growing Media, and Plastic Alternatives
- Automation, Technology, and AI Leading to Labor Savings
- Biocontrol of Pests
- Reduction of the Impact of Climate Change on Production, Handling, and Product Quality
- Advanced Breeding Technology, including CRISPR
- Long-Term Storage and Shipping Conditions for Cut Flowers, Bedding, and Potted Plants
- Production Technology
- Postharvest Technology
- Botrytis Control and Management
- Thrips Control and Management
To learn more about the application process, check out our informational webinar by AFE Research Coordinator, Laura Barth below. The video covers the application timeline (from submission to notification), an overview of the online portal, research priorities, and requirements.
About AFE
The American Floral Endowment is the trusted source and catalyst for floriculture advancement through funding of innovative research, scholarships, internships, and educational grants that best serve the dynamic needs and demographics of all industry sectors. Since 1961, more than $16 million has been funded in research and educational projects, and more than $3 million has been funded in scholarships and internships designed to attract and retain the future leaders of the industry. To learn more about AFE or how you can support floriculture programs, visit www.endowment.org.