Great Lakes Floral Association Kicks Off “Hugs & Smiles Bouquet” Consumer Promotion Campaign

The Great Lakes Floral Association has partnered with the Michigan Association of Broadcasters (MAB) and developed a radio and television promotion designed to get consumers to buy more flowers. The campaign is titled “Hugs and Smiles” and will run July 27, 2020 through September 30, 2020.

It will consist of up to 7500 thirty-second radio and TV spots that will run on MAB stations across the state of Michigan, for complete coverage map see PDF labeled (Stations Coverage Map Broadcasters).

The Great Lakes Floral Association (GLFA), Association of Flower Importers of Florida (AFIF), American Floral Endowment Floral Marketing Research Fund, CalFlowers and Asocolflores are funding the campaign.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Great Lakes Floral Association