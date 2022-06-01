Announcing the 2022 Paul Ecke, Jr. & Altman Family Scholarship Recipients

The graduate work of this year’s Paul Ecke, Jr. and Altman Family Scholarship recipients is already reshaping the floriculture and horticulture industry with improvements for growers and environmental benefits. Congratulations to the 2022 Recipients!

These five outstanding scholars – each with resumes listing numerous accomplishments in fieldwork, academic presentations, and published research – have contributed to the growing scientific understanding of the industry. Equally important, they have used their nascent platforms to share knowledge with growers, ensuring that positive change is swiftly implemented.

All have a dedicated love for plants and flowers that was instilled in them from an early age. All have a deep curiosity for the science that can be harnessed to improve an industry that is not only a source of joy but also dedicated to environmental protection. Working to promote pollinators, reduce fertilizer use, improve crop diversification, and stop fungi blight, their research aims to save growers time and money while respecting and aiding a delicate ecological system.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: American Floral Endowment