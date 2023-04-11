Apply Now for AFE’s 2023 Educational Grants

ALEXANDRIA, VA – The American Floral Endowment (AFE)is now accepting applications for their 2023-2024 Educational Grants. The deadline for submission is June 1, 2023. AFE’s Educational Grants help fund wide-reaching industry learning programs that provide solutions and focus on ongoing and new educational opportunities.

APPLY TODAY

The Endowment is committed to providing funding for various resources that empower the floral industry to invest in continued education. These grants provide financial assistance to support educational opportunities of all kinds, including national industry conventions, event programs, or virtual events. The grants allow AFE to collaborate with and sponsor national, state, and local association educational programs.

Working with important industry organizations including state and national nonprofits, and university programs, our funding helps current industry members, students, and young professionals expand their educational opportunities and professional development.

AFE’s newest Educational Grant opportunity is the Meinders Retail Florist Education Grant, which was established in 2021 and accepted its first applications in the 2022-2023 cycle. The Meinders Grant specifically supports reduced or free registration fees to floral industry events for retail florists by providing grants or scholarships to nonprofit floral industry organizations. This grant and the others like it significantly impact the industry, helping AFE make educational endeavors more accessible for all.



During the 2022-2023 cycle, AFE awarded nearly $80,000 to support 19 educational programs for organizations, universities, and industry groups that are vital to the floral industry’s advancement and success. Organizations and universities hosting industry events and programs are welcome and encouraged to apply.

Apply online by June 1 at endowment.org/grants.

All requests are renewed annually, with funding dependent on the funds available.