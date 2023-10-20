AFE Spotlight at Proflora 2023: Two Informative Presentations and an Award of Recognition

Proflora, Colombia’s premier horticultural trade show, marked a significant milestone as it celebrated its 30th anniversary this year. After a four-year hiatus due to COVID-19, the event returned in-person with a bang, drawing over 300 exhibitors from 18 different countries. Organized by Asocolflores, one of the key sponsors of the American Floral Endowment’s Thrips and Botrytis Campaign, Proflora 2023 was a resounding success. AFE’s Research Director Dr. Terril Nell, Executive Committee Chairman Ken Young, and researchers Dr. Melissa Muñoz and Ashley Summerfield attended, representing the Endowment and sharing our important work. AFE seized this opportunity to connect with industry members from across the world and delivered two informative presentations that highlighted the latest research on Thrips and Botrytis management.

Dr. Melissa Muñoz from NC State University, a native of Medellin, Colombia, and a member of AFE’s Young Professionals Council, took the stage to present her extensive research findings on Botrytis control. Melissa’s academic journey, culminating in a Ph.D. at Clemson University, provided her with valuable insights into Botrytis blight’s impact on cut roses. Her work has identified alternative practices to effectively manage this disease in Colombian cut flower operations. Her Proflora presentation, delivered in Spanish, focused on innovative management strategies to deal with the pressing issue of fungicide resistance development and explored the use of biorational products as sustainable alternatives.

