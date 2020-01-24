AFE Announces Garcia Family Scholarship Fund

The American Floral Endowment (AFE) is pleased to announce a new scholarship fund created thanks to generous contributions from The Garcia Family. The Garcia Family Scholarship comes just in time for the 2020 scholarship application season.



The Garcia Family Scholarship Fund is intended for students attending a two-year college, or Junior or Seniors attending a four-year institution with a career focus on the marketing or distribution of floral products, including retail, wholesale, manufacturing and/or floral business ownership/operations.

“It is our family’s desire, by giving back to our industry, to attract and educate for the future,” says Pete Garcia, owner of The Pete Garcia Company/Garcia Group.



The new scholarship joins more than 25 other scholarships AFE awards annually to promote and assist young professionals joining the floral and horticultural industries.

“The Garcia Family has long supported the floral industry through industry service, contributions, and developing superior products to not only serve the industry, but to satisfy consumers, ” says AFE Past Chairman and longtime family friend, Dwight Larimer. “It’s fitting that they have a scholarship to forever honor their family’s strong commitment to the industry.”

The Garcia Family has proudly served the floral industry since 1965. Owned by the Garcia family, Garcia Group, Inc. operates six different divisions: Floral-Pak® Company; Plus One Imports™; Garcia Group Glass—Floraglas® and G3® brand products; Vase D’Lite® and Premium Wood Picks. All are represented exclusively by the Pete Garcia Company™ THE BEST LINES IN THE WORLD®.

To apply for this and other AFE Scholarships, visit //endowment.org/scholarships. The 2020 Scholarship Application deadline is May 1.

