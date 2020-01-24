Sabra’s Super Bowl Teasers Feature an Unexpected Group of Stars

White Plains, NEW YORK – Today, Sabra unveiled teasers for its first-ever Super Bowl commercial as the brand prepares to move hummus from the sidelines into prime time for the biggest dipping occasion of the year. The teasers feature an unexpected mix of stars including rapper T-Pain, drag queens Miz Cracker and Kim Chi, and reunited on screen for the first time since their infamous fall-out, Caroline Manzo and Teresa Giudice of the “Real Housewives of New Jersey.”

The teasers set the stage for an entertaining 30-second commercial which will debut during the Super Bowl, showcasing the versatility and broad appeal of Sabra hummus.

“Hummus is for everyone and pairs well with nearly every food you eat,” said Jason Levine, chief marketing officer for Sabra. “Whatever your passion, however you live, love, eat and enjoy life, this plant-based food is a winner. We’re bringing a diverse group of personalities to the table and demonstrating just how incredibly versatile, relevant and relatable hummus is today. We think we’ve got something for everyone.”

Sabra fans can view the teasers, created by VaynerMedia here:

The full spot will be available on Sabra’s social channels after the Super Bowl. Follow the online conversation during Super Bowl LIV to see what happens next.

About Sabra Dipping Company, LLC

Founded in 1986 in Queens, New York, Sabra Dipping Company, LLC is a leader in the refrigerated dips and spreads category and producer of America’s top-selling hummus. Sabra’s award-winning products offer consumers fresh new ways of eating and connecting and include a variety of flavors of hummus and guacamole.

We believe in the power of delicious food to help you feel good at home, on-the-go and with those you love. Sabra hummus is a feel-good food with all the flavor of plant-based ingredients like chickpeas, tahini, oil and a touch of garlic. With more than a dozen varieties of hummus to make mindful eating as simple as it is flavorful, Sabra’s range includes items that are non-GMO, vegetarian, organic, gluten-free, kosher and vegan and can be found nationwide in club stores, supermarkets, specialty retailers, through food service and at online retailers.

Sabra, headquartered in NY, has gained recognition for its commitment to the environment. Sabra’s state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Chesterfield County, VA has earned both Gold and Silver certification under the U.S. Green Building Council’s LEED certification program.

Find Sabra at www.sabra.com, www.youtube.com/sabra, www.facebook.com/sabra, www.instagram.com/sabra, www.twitter.com/sabra and www.pinterest.com/sabradips.