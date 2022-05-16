The American Floral Endowment’s 2022 Fundraising Campaign Funding the Future of Floriculture

Envision a future full of flowers! The American Floral Endowment (AFE) is inviting the floral industry to join them in their annual fundraising campaign – Funding the Future of Floriculture. Look ahead with AFE, as they share innovative research with new advances, scholarships and internships for the next generation of leaders, grants to enable the continued education of all industry members, and more.



To continue to increase annual support for their floriculture programs, AFE is once again conducting a virtual fundraising campaign. The campaign runs between Monday, May 16th and Thursday, June 30th. Make a donation today!



The theme Funding the Future of Floriculture is inspired by AFE’s new logo, which came from their new Strategic Plan released at the beginning of the year. AFE’s dedicated Board of Trustees, with input from the industry, established and approved new priorities, goals, and initiatives to provide for the continued growth of the industry through 2025. They would like to encourage you to join them in supporting the advancement of the floral industry.



AFE Board Chairman and Managing Partner of FreshPath Marketing, Laura Shinall, notes, “As industry members, we want to see success not only for our own businesses but for the industry as a whole. Through AFE, we know that we can make a broader impact by supporting research and education for the next generation ensuring that the future of floral is as vibrant as the flowers that we love.”



AFE is the floral industry’s leading charitable organization where all segments can come together to provide support for research and programs that impact the entire industry. AFE’s critical resources would not exist without continued industry support.



AFE’s 2022 Fundraising Campaign features many Sponsorship Opportunities and levels. Sponsor benefits include promotional opportunities, job postings on AFE’s Career Center, and recognition across the Endowment’s communications.



However, donations are not limited to sponsorships. Every dollar makes a difference! No donation is too small. Any contribution to AFE is fully tax-deductible and goes back to providing for the floral industry through research, internships, scholarships, and educational grants.



The deadline to sign-up for the campaign and get involved in Funding the Future of Floriculture is Thursday, June 30th, so don’t delay in making your donation! Sponsors will be featured in the August AFE Print Bulletin and during the Funding the Future of Floriculture Event at the SAF Convention in September, so don’t miss the June 30th deadline to participate.



The AFE Board of Trustees and Staff thank you for your support of the work that the Endowment does. It is only through industry contributions that AFE can continue to serve the floral community.

Support the Future of Floriculture!