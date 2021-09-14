Connecting Floral Industry and Opportunity

The AFE Career Center is an industry-wide employment platform that connects floral businesses with eager job seekers. Since its launch in 2020, the Career Center has provided an intuitive space where employers can find an ideal candidate pool – offering convenient functionality to attract, screen, and manage applicants. Filling a position is easy with well over 1000 job views/direct clicks every month!

Job seekers can find numerous opportunities to advance their career with 1,917 (and counting!) LIVE jobs ready for application. The Career Center’s opportunities range from internships to leadership positions and welcome applicants at all stages of their careers. Streamline the search process with job alerts, search features, resume management, and numerous career resources.



From floral designers to growers, marketing, or logistics…no matter what your needs are, the AFE Career Center is where you will find the employment solutions you’re looking for. Upload your job or resume!

New Opportunities and Resumes Added Daily!

Get Started Today