12 Days of Giving Back to the Floriculture Community

Tis’ the Season of Giving! The American Floral Endowment (AFE) is kicking off 12 Days of Giving Back Through AFE today across their communications and social media platforms. The campaign highlights industry successes and growth made possible through donors’ support of the Endowment’s floriculture programs and ways to give to provide for future advancements.



With the holiday season and the close of 2022 on the horizon, everyone at AFE is reflecting on the tremendous year it has been and encouraging donations to support continued success in 2023.



With the generous philanthropic support of donors, this year AFE funded:

$839,000 overall funding for research, education, grants, and young professional recruitment to support industry growth and advancement

Scholarships and paid internships designed to encourage students to pursue degrees in floriculture and horticulture

AFE Career Center – A dedicated career platform connecting industry, talent, and opportunity by bringing qualified candidates and employers together

and opportunity by bringing qualified candidates and employers together

Programs designed to bring together all segments of the floral industry and provide sustainable resources for the future

“In everything we do, the Endowment aims to advance our industry together with support and input from the community that we serve. Through educating and inspiring the next generation, we are shaping the Future of Floral,” AFE Executive Director, Debi Chedester, AAF said. “We need your help to continue making an impact and provide resources for all segments!”



Join AFE for the next 12 days on social media to see what the Endowment is all about and learn about opportunities to join in the excitement for the Future of Floral. Consider making a tax-deductible, year-end contribution today to help ensure the floral industry is sustainable and prosperous for generations to come. To learn more and make a donation visit endowment.org/year-end-2022.

