AMSA Announces Symposium Speakers on Meat in the Diet – How Do We Help Get it on the Plate?

Kearney, MO – The American Meat Science Association (AMSA) is pleased to announce Dayle Hayes, Amanda Miller, Teresa Wiemerslage, and Dr. Robert Delmore as the featured speakers in the symposium entitled “Meat in the Diet-How do we help get it on the plate?” on Monday, June 13, 2022, during the 75th AMSA Reciprocal Meat Conference (RMC). Hawkins, Inc. is the sponsor for this session.

Nutritionists tout it. Journal articles document it. Meat scientists advocate for it. Meat has an important role in the human diet, from first eaters to older populations because it provides unmatched bioavailability of nutrients and natural and complete protein, among other attributes. RMC participants have a substantiated knowledge of why meat is an important part of a healthy diet, so now let’s discuss how to get meat on the plate. In this concurrent session, you will hear a panel experts who will provide a broad view of meat in school feeding programs, how government and private commodities are used to feed students throughout the year, community meat processing and sourcing startups, and a program that provides students with a boost of protein in their backpacks.

Speakers Include:

Getting Meat onto School Trays and into Students’ Bodies

Dayle Hayes, Award-Winning Author and Educator, Eat Well at School

** Please note Dayle Hayes will be presenting virtually**

Work Within the Des Moines School System and How Meat Fits in the Planning and Delivery of Nutritious, Tasty, Acceptable Meals to Students Year-Round

Amanda Miller, Director of Food & Nutrition Services and Logistics, Des Moines Public Schools

Beef to School Programs: Case Studies from Iowa and Montana

Teresa Wiemerslage, Local Food System Specialist, Iowa State University Extension and Outreach

Beef Sticks for Backpacks

Bob Delmore, Ph.D., Professor, Colorado State University

AMSA is an organization recognized for its unmatched competence and commitment to attracting and developing meat industry leaders and providing science-based meat research and information. For more information, please visit www.meatscience.org/rmc or contact Deidrea Mabry at 1-800-517-AMSA ext. 12.