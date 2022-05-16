Freek Tromp to Lead Dümmen Orange’s Tropicals Business

Dümmen Orange has appointed Freek Tromp as Head of its Business Unit Tropicals. He will assume responsibility for leading the execution of the breeder’s global strategy and driving further growth in the Tropicals business.

In his new position, Freek will succeed Wander Tuinier, who has elected to step away from his Business Unit Head – Tropicals role and take on lead Commercial responsibility for Europe and Asia. This better aligns his personal and professional ambitions, and will help to accelerate Dümmen Orange’s growth in Tropicals.

Prior to joining the Business Unit Tropicals, Freek Tromp was Head of Dümmen Orange’s growing media unit Quick Plug. “Freek has a proven track record as a successful BU Head and we are very pleased to welcome him in this role again in our BU Tropicals,” says Keith Cable, President Americas at Dümmen Orange. “His strong managerial background, as well as his strategic and operational experience is a great fit.”

