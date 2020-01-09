Dümmen Orange Underlines its Trendsetting Position at IPM 2020

Dümmen Orange presents itself at IPM 2020 as trendsetter in the industry with a brand new product display-approach by showing its product highlights as megatrends in inspirational settings. At the fair, Dümmen Orange will also be presenting the new Green Trend Report 2020/2021 to the international press. The Report aims to inspire our industry to think outside the box and work/collaborate in new ways.

Dümmen Orange presents its assortment on booth 2D10 in Hall 2. Our international team will take the visitors to the inspirational world of the Dümmen Orange pot plants, annuals, perennials, cut flowers, tropical plants and flower bulbs.

What’s new? Inspirational Settings & Megatrends

Dümmen Orange underlines its trendsetting position in the industry with a new look and feel of the IPM booth. It changes from a wide product range presentation towards showing product highlights in inspirational settings. Therefore, the Dümmen Orange booth received a complete makeover to inspire with megatrends and focus on the most important products.

