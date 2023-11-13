Dümmen Orange Attends IFPA Global Produce & Floral Show 2023, Shares Popular Items

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Dümmen Orange recently displayed some of its wide variety of plants as an exhibitor at the 2023 IFPA Global Produce & Floral Show in Anaheim, Calif. More than 20,000 people attended the show from over 60 countries in one of largest annual shows for the floral and produce industries.

“We have such a wide variety of different plants that we breed in potted floral crops like anthuriums, orchids, poinsettias, pot mums, kalanchoes, African violets and houseplants,” said Marta Maria Garcia, head of marketing and retail for Dümmen Orange North America. “It’s a complete product offering that sometimes gets overlooked because we don’t have a show like the Global Produce & Floral Show to showcase everything, so this is like the perfect scenario.”

There were top categories that the Dümmen Orange team discussed with industry buyers from major supermarket chains during the show.

