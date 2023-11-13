Cut Flowers Market to Hit $53.37Bn Globally by 2030

Pune, India — According to our latest study on “Cut Flowers Market Size Report, Forecast to 2030 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Flower Type, Application, Distribution Channel, and Geography,” the cut flowers market is expected to grow from $36.84 billion in 2022 to $53.37 billion by 2030; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2022 to 2030.

The Queen’s Flowers Corp, Selecta Cut Flowers SAU, Sher Holland BV, Multiflora Corp, Rosebud Ltd, Karen Roses Ltd, Washington Bulb Co Inc, Dummen Orange Holding BV, Esmeralda Farms LLC, and Marginpar BV are among the major players operating in the cut flowers market. Companies in this market focus on strategies such as investments in research and development activities and new product launches. In January 2022, Selecta One and Moraglia Breeding jointly announced that the two companies entered into a new formal strategic alliance. This strategic partnership powerfully strengthens the logistics capability and expertise, including a strong strategy, supply chain, and team management. Thus, product developments are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the cut flowers market in the coming years.

Europe held the largest share of the cut flowers market in 2022, whereas North America is projected to register the highest CAGR from 2022 to 2030. In North America, many domestic and international players such as Washington Bulb Co., Inc.; Oserian; and Dümmen Orange operate in the cut flowers market. These companies are constantly working toward improving the characteristics and qualities of cut flowers to attract new consumers and widen their consumer base. The major demand for cut flowers is generated on days such as Valentine’s Day, Mother’s Day, Christmas, and Easter, as people use flowers as gifts to express love and celebrate these special occasions. According to the Society of American Florists, on mother’s day, flowers account for a 26% share of total spending on flowers at shops in the US. The wedding and event industry also drives the demand for cut flowers. Couples and event planners use cut flowers in decorations, bouquets, and centerpieces. According to the Knot Real Wedding Study, the average amount invested in wedding flowers was US$ 2,400 in 2022.

