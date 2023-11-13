Impossible Foods’ Beef Lite1 Now Certified by American Heart Association Heart-Check Food Certification Program

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. – Impossible Foods’ protein-packed Impossible™ Beef Lite received certification from the American Heart Association’s Heart-Check Food Certification Program. Following a rigorous review process, Beef Lite is now among a cohort of products that meet the American Heart Association’s robust, science-based nutrition criteria for heart-healthy2 foods.

Health is a major driver behind consumer purchasing decisions, with 84% of grocery shoppers ranking health and wellness as an important consideration. However, it can be hard to discern which products are truly nutritious in increasingly crowded grocery aisles. The American Heart Association –– the leading voluntary health organization devoted to a world of longer, healthier lives for all –– developed the Heart-Check Mark to cut through the noise and serve as an easy identifier for consumers looking to make health-conscious choices.

The American Heart Association recommends that consumers limit saturated fats and eliminate trans fats in their diets in order to reduce their risk of cardiovascular disease, like heart disease and stroke. Beef Lite excels in this respect due to its low saturated fat content and 0 grams trans fat. Beef Lite also has 75% less saturated fat than lean 90/10 ground beef from animals3 and no cholesterol. The leaner1 beef-from-plants product also packs 21 grams protein and is a good source of fiber,4 iron, B vitamins, zinc, and potassium.

“Earning this certification from the American Heart Association is a really important milestone for both Impossible Foods and the rest of the plant-based meat category,” said Peter McGuinness, CEO and President at Impossible Foods. “Nutrition is a core priority for all of our products, but Beef Lite was designed specifically to appeal to consumers who are even more health-conscious. As more and more consumers are seeking to make choices that are better for themselves and for the environment, we need to make sure they understand the holistic benefits of meat from plants. The Heart-Check Mark is an important validator and we’ll wear it proudly.”

In addition to its nutrition credentials, Beef Lite tastes, cooks and satisfies like lean ground animal beef, and makes for a flavorful, high-protein addition to numerous dishes like tacos, chilis, stir-fries, and classic pasta bakes. And, like all Impossible™ Beef products, Beef Lite provides a reduced environmental footprint in the areas of land use, water consumption and greenhouse gas emissions.5

Beef Lite complements the rest of Impossible’s expansive selection of plant-based beef, chicken, pork and sausage products, the majority of which have a great nutritional profile compared to animal meat. Inclusive of Beef Lite, all Impossible core meat products contain 0 grams trans fat, 0 milligrams cholesterol and almost no added sugar, and a majority contain at least 25% less total fat and saturated fat than their animal counterparts.6 Many also contain less than 20% of the Daily Value of sodium per serving, making them suitable additions to a wide range of diets, including low-sodium diets. And, because Impossible products are made from plants, they contain no animal hormones or antibiotics.

This is achievable through the responsible, innovative manners in which Impossible makes its food. Each carefully selected, plant-based ingredient used, like high-quality soy protein and coconut oil, serves a distinct purpose. In concert, these ingredients replicate not just the nutritional profile but also the taste, texture and overall sensory experience meat-eaters know and love about animal meat. In fact, consumers consistently prefer Impossible products to other plant-based options on the market and in some instances, actually prefer Impossible meat from plants to their animal meat counterparts.

Because of the revolutionary food science platform Impossible has built over the past decade, its meat from plants portfolio can become even more delicious and nutritious over time. This is a level of evolution that the animal can simply never match.

About Impossible Foods:

Impossible Foods is on a mission to positively impact people and the planet by making delicious, nutritious meat from plants with a fraction of the environmental footprint of meat from animals. The privately-held food company was founded in 2011 to combat climate change by taking a scientific approach to making the world’s best meat — from plants. Every nugget, burger, and patty we sell uses less land and water and generates less greenhouse gas emissions compared to the animal version. We make plant-based chicken, beef, and pork products for every meal — breakfast, lunch and dinner — with a goal of replicating the flavors, textures, and cooking characteristics that meat eaters crave.

Impossible Foods products are designed in California, produced in California and the Midwest with U.S. and global ingredients, and are available in the United States, Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Macau, New Zealand, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom. For more information, please visit impossiblefoods.com and follow us on Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn for updates.

Media contact: