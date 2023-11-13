3D Printed Steaks Could be the Next Emerging Tech ESG Investors Should be Watching – Here’s Why

Rachael Green, Benzinga Meat & Poultry November 13, 2023

As the world’s growing population brings with it a growing demand for meat, the environmental pressures of meat consumption are coming into sharper focus. To meet that demand while decreasing the environmental impact the industry has, companies like Steakholder Foods Ltd are developing new technology for lab-grown meat. Here’s what investors should know about the emergence of food printing. 

Meat Accounts For About A Third Of The Agricultural Industry’s Emissions And Deforestation Problem

If the global population cut its meat consumption in half, greenhouse gas emissions from the agricultural industry would drop by 31%. At the same time, the acres of land used to feed and raise livestock would decrease so much that it would almost stop the net loss of forests. If just half of that newly freed-up land were also restored through tree planting to create forest land, the amount of emissions captured by those new forests would double that 31% drop in emissions. 

Despite that significant potential to reduce the pressure on the environment and limited natural resources, meat consumption is actually expected to rise in the future. Instead of falling by half, the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) estimates global meat consumption will rise by 14% by 2030. 

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Benzinga

Related Articles

Seafood

Steakholder Foods Receives Grant of up to $1M for Collaboration with Umami Meats to 3D Bio-Print Structured Cultivated Fish Products

Steakholder Foods Seafood January 3, 2023

Steakholder Foods, an international deep-tech food company at the forefront of the cultivated meat industry, has received its first grant to develop 3D-printed structured eel and grouper products with Singaporean cultivated fish and seafood company Umami Meats. The initiative is being funded by a grant from the Singapore Israel Industrial R&D Foundation (SIIRD), a cooperation between – Enterprise Singapore (ESG) and the Israel Innovation Authority (IIA).