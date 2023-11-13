Introducing Handy Seafood’s NEW OLD BAY Crab Cake Minis

Handy Seafood presents the OLD BAY® Crab Cake Minis, a testament to the company’s commitment to delivering innovative taste experiences to the frozen seafood department. The rich heritage of Maryland-style cuisine comes to life in these hand-crafted mini crab cakes.

What sets the OLD BAY Crab Cake Minis apart is not just their exceptional taste, but also their convenience. In just 1½ minutes , you will have a quick and satisfying meal, because of the microwavable cooking method. Microwaving Handy’s crab cake minis yield a surprisingly delicious result with a consistent, mouthwatering experience with every bite.

“We are thrilled to introduce the OLD BAY Crab Cake Minis,” says Tom Quinn, VP – Retail Sales at Handy Seafood. “The microwaveable crab cake is not only delicious but also answers the consumer’s yearning for culinary convenience without compromising on product quality.”

