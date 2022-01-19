Handy Seafood Announces the Launch of Plant-based Crabless Cake

SALISBURY, MD. – Handy Seafood, America’s oldest seafood processor, is excited to launch a Plant-based Crabless Cake. Handy developed its new product to serve the fast-growing flexitarian consumer market. The product is made in their BRC plant in Crisfield, Maryland and available in grocery retailers and foodservice distribution nation-wide.

Handy’s Plant-based Crabless Cake aims to satisfy the growing global demand for food that supports a sustainable and healthy lifestyle. Plant-based foods are fast-growing in popularity around the world and propelled primarily by the rise of flexitarianism. Flexitarian consumers are actively restricting animal-based products but have not fully eliminated these from their diet – who now make up 42% of the market. The plant-based foods market could make up to 7.7% of the global protein market by 2030, with a value of over $162 billion, up from $29.4 billion in 2020, according to a new report by Bloomberg Intelligence, “Plant-Based Foods Poised for Explosive Growth.”

Handy’s Plant-based Crabless Cake is made with responsibly sourced vegan ingredients and has 10 grams of plant-based protein per serving. “We’re proud to elevate the category by delivering a savory and delicious plant-based product that consumers crave”, stated Lion Gardner, Director of Product Development at Handy Seafood.

The Plant-Based Crabless Cake is entrée-sized with a crab cake like texture, and a savory Maryland-style flavor complemented with red and green peppers, and onions. Each cake is packed with 10 grams of Handy’s proprietary pea and wheat protein blend.

Handy’s Plant-based Crabless Cake is at an affordable price point making this available for anyone wanting to expand their grocery list to include more plant-based vegan items.

Contact Handy today at sales@handyseafood.com or 1-800-426-3977.

Handy Seafood is a family-owned company with 125 years of quality seafood processing. Products include crab cakes, soft shell crabs, crab meat, shrimp appetizers, and oysters. http://www.handyseafood.com.

To view news by Handy, go to: https://www.handycrab.com/news