Leading Vegan Butter Company, Melt Organic, Launches New Dairy-Free Cheesy Spreadables Line

Boise, ID – Melt Organic, (https://meltorganic.com/), a leading plant-based food company specializing in vegan butters, is excited to announce the launch of its new product line of cheesy spreadables which will make their debut at the 2022 Fancy Foods Show. Cheesy Spreadables by Melt Organic, are the newest dairy-free, top eight allergen-free cream cheese spread and dip to hit the market packed with a protein punch that beats out its dairy rivals.

Cheesy Spreadables by Melt Organic flavors and are all vegan, Non-GMO, OU Kosher, Rainforest Alliance Certified Organic, and are top eight allergen free. Furthermore, Cheesy Spreadables are powered by fermented plant protein providing a whopping 21 grams of protein per seven ounce tub – 50 percent more protein per serving than the leading dairy cream cheese.

Cheesy Spreadables come in four flavors: Original, Queso Picante, Everything and Cool Garlic Herb. Using pea protein fermented by shitake mushroom mycelia, the gold standard for highly digestible plant based protein, Cheesy Spreadables have improved solubility, a creamy texture and a delicious taste.

“We are excited about the expansion of our better-for-you vegan cream cheese that tastes great and that is powered by fermented plant protein that fills you up,” Brittney Fischer, Director of Brand Marketing at Melt Organic, says. “We at Melt Organic strive to be better, and there’s no greater way to do this than by starting with what we put in our bodies.”

Melt Organic Cheesy Spreadables is sold for $6.99 for a 7 oz. tub and can be found at over 120 natural food retailers nationwide as well as on the Melt Organic website: https://meltorganic.com/. Melt will be sampling the Cheesy Spreadables at Booth #3222 during the 2022 Fancy Food Show.

About Melt Organic

Melt Organic is the consumer brand of Prosperity Organic Foods, Inc., a leading provider of vegan butters and spreadable cheeses. A certified B Corporation based in Boise, Idaho, Melt Organic is dedicated to better living through better eating. Melt Organic is dedicated to animal product food alternatives that promote plant-based, better-for-you products and environmental responsibility. Melt Organic better for you products are plant-based, vegan, non-GMO, organic, and soy and allergen free. For more information please visit: https://meltorganic.com/.