JFOODO Announces Two Baking Recipes Using Japanese Rice Flour Developed by the Culinary Institute of America

TOKYO- The Japan Food Product Overseas Promotion Center (JFOODO) has released two gluten free recipes using Japanese rice flour, Cheesy Rice Bread and Apple Fritters. These recipes were developed by the Culinary Institute of America (CIA). JFOODO will be reaching out to bakeries to promote these signature recipes with the goal of popularizing the Japanese rice flour in the US.

New recipes: Cheesy Rice Bread and Apple Fritters

In recent years, chewy baked goods made with Mochi have gained popularity in the U.S., setting the stage for other innovation in the category. For this project, CIA Consulting chefs developed recipes that played on familiar foods, such as apple fritters and pao de queijo, a Brazilian cheese bread, using rice flour in place of fermented tapioca flour, substituting rice flour for other types of flour. In the apple fritters, rice flour replaced wheat flour, resulting in a fluffier, softer pastry.

Chef Dianne Rossomando, The Culinary Institute of America Baking & Pastry Associate Professor, developed the recipes and said, “I was honestly surprised to find that the apple fritter tasted good with rice flour, as it was fluffier and softer. After repeated trials, I realized that one of the reasons for the success was that the fine rice flour enhanced the taste of the apple, emphasizing the sweetness and sourness of the apple.”

And David Kamen, Assistant Director of the CIA Consulting commented, “In selecting recipes to develop I was intrigued by the idea of substituting rice flour for the fermented tapioca flour in pao de quejo. The two products we worked on are gluten free, but they deserve recognition because they are also delicious.”

CIA had a webinar for baking and pastry in December.

These new recipe videos are presented on the Japanese rice flour promotional site.

―Japanese rice flour promotional site: https://riceflour-jfoodo.jetro.go.jp/index.html

―JFOODO plans to host additional webinars in February 2022, by Retail Bakers of America: Explore Japanese Rice Flour Tickets, Tue, Feb 22, 2022 at 1:00 PM | Eventbrite