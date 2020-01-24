transcosmos Launches Promotion of Japanese Non-Gluten Rice Flour in the U.S.

TOKYO – transcosmos inc. has launched a promotion of Japanese non-gluten rice flour in the United States. Activities will be conducted to increase awareness in the U.S. market of non-gluten rice flour produced in Japan.

In recent years, gluten-free (*2) foods have become increasingly popular mainly in the United States and some other countries. In addition to increased health consciousness, this comes from a growing number of people diagnosed with Celiac’s disease (*1) or experiencing sensitivity to gluten protein in wheat, barley, and rye. To meet these needs, the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries of Japan has formulated guidelines that only rice flour with 1ppm (1μg/g) or less of gluten, utilizing the world’s highest standard method of examination, can be labeled as “non-gluten” rice flour. Since rice can be very finely crushed into powder, Japanese non-gluten rice flour is an emerging wheat substitute for various food products such as bread and cakes.

(*1) An autoimmune disease triggered by an immune response to gluten, a type of protein found in grains including wheat, barley and rye. According to a survey report compiled by the Japan Grain Inspection Association or Country Arroz Promote Network in Japan, it is estimated that there are 3 million celiac patients in the United States.

Survey report on gluten-free labeling in six countries and organizations, covering Europe, America and Australia: https://www.maff.go.jp/j/seisan/keikaku/komeko/attach/pdf/index-63.pdf

(*2) Gluten-free is generally labeled based on a standard of 20ppm or less (gluten content of 20/million or less), but in Japan “non-gluten” certified rice flour is made based on a stricter standard of 1 ppm (gluten content of 1/million or less).

Japan Environmental Health Organization & Rice Flour Products Non-Gluten Certification Authority https://nongluten.jp/about/

transcosmos has launched a website and Facebook page to make the appeal of Japanese non-gluten rice flour and rice flour products widely known in the United States. Content is posted regarding non-gluten standards, an introduction of Japanese non-gluten rice flour, and recipes using rice flour that local people are likely to enjoy. In the future, products that can be purchased in the United States will be introduced. An additional aim is to increase awareness of the non-gluten mark through these promotions. Operations will be carried out by transcosmos America Inc., a subsidiary based in the United States.

Furthermore, this initiative is supported by the “Overseas Rice Market Expansion Strategy Project Promotion Support Plan” of the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries of Japan.

Website: THE POWER OF JAPANESE RICE FLOUR

URL: https://www.japanesericeflour.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ThePowerOfJapaneseRiceFlour/

transcosmos has offices in 30 countries and regions around the world to support the overseas expansion of its client companies. It researches and analyzes products that match the cultures, business customs and needs of each region and is able to provide one-stop services ranging from strategy and planning to creative production, construction and operation of websites and EC sites, digital marketing and customer support. Going forward, it will continue to support the overseas promotion of superior products that have not yet penetrated overseas markets.



transcosmos is a trademark or registered trademark of transcosmos inc. In Japan and other countries.

Other company names and product or services names used here are trademarks or registered trademarks of respective companies.

About transcosmos inc.

transcosmos launched its operations in 1966. Since then, we have combined superior “people” with up-to-date “technology” to enhance the competitive strength of our clients by providing them with superior and valuable services. transcosmos currently offers services that support clients’ business processes focusing on both sales expansion and cost optimization through our 168 bases across 30 countries/regions with a focus on Asia, while continuously pursuing Operational Excellence. Furthermore, following the expansion of e-commerce market on the global scale, transcosmos provides a comprehensive One-Stop Global E-Commerce services to deliver our clients’ excellent products and services in 48 countries/regions around the globe. transcosmos aims to be the “Global Digital Transformation Partner” of our clients, supporting the clients’ transformation by leveraging digital technology, responding to the ever-changing business environment.

About transcosmos America Inc.

Since our foundation in 1988, transcosmos America Inc. has been committed to increase customer satisfaction by assisting clients, in particular Japanese businesses, operate in the U.S. market. Building on both proven know-how developed in Japan and knowledge, experience and cutting-edge technologies in the U.S., we continue to deliver diverse services including e-commerce strategy planning, e-commerce site development, digital marketing, selling on Amazon, e-commerce one-stop services that range from importing to logistics to fulfillment to customer services as well as customized solutions that meet the needs of each client. Visit us here: https://transcosmos.com/

The U.S. E-Commerce Market Blog (Japanese only): https://transcosmos.com/jp/blog/