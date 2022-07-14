Flowers Foods Invests in Base Culture

THOMASVILLE, Ga. — Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE: FLO), producer of Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and other bakery foods, announced it has made an investment in Base Culture, a fast-growing brand offering better-for-you, gluten-free and grain-free sliced breads and baked goods. With this partnership and investment, Base Culture will grow distribution, scale marketing, and bolster its existing manufacturing capabilities in order to offer its products to more consumers than ever before.

Base Culture Founder and CEO Jordann Windschauer created the company after struggling to find all-natural, delicious snacks that aligned with a Paleo lifestyle. In 2012, she started making her own products at home and, just five years later, opened Base Culture’s own manufacturing facility in Clearwater, Florida. Today, Base Culture products are available in nearly 15,000 retail locations nationwide as well as online.

“The world of food is constantly evolving and seeing entrepreneurs like Jordann create a vibrant brand that resonates with health-conscious consumers is truly inspiring,” said Ryals McMullian, Flowers Foods President and CEO. “We look forward to supporting Base Culture as it continues to grow.”

Female-founded and female-led, Base Culture offers simple, all-natural products that are 100% Paleo-certified, gluten-free, grain-free, kosher-certified, dairy-free, soy-free and non-GMO verified. Select items are also Keto-certified.

“Flowers shares Base Culture’s values of putting people first, refusing to compromise on quality and taste, and driving action with insights. Together, we are committed to reaching more consumers around the country with Base Culture’s cleanly-formulated, high-quality and delicious products,” said Windschauer. “We are eager to partner with Flowers and leverage over a century of industry expertise as we embark on our next phase of growth.”

Flowers joins an existing investor group led by Emil Capital Partners.

“We have had the privilege of supporting Jordann and her team over the last several years as they reimagine baked goods on shelf, and they have proven to be bold, enterprising and determined every step of the way,” said Marcel Bens, Managing Partner and Chief Operating Officer of Emil Capital Partners. “We are delighted that Flowers Foods has chosen to invest in the company, and we believe this is the start of an exciting chapter that will ultimately see Base Culture become a household name.”

About Base Culture

Base Culture proudly produces high-quality breads and baked goods made with clean ingredients for consumers seeking deliciously nourishing, satisfying options. All Base Culture products are 100% Paleo-certified, gluten-free, grain-free, non-GMO and kosher. The company also has 100% Keto-certified options in its sliced breads and almond butter product lines. Everything is made in-house at the Base Culture’s manufacturing plant to ensure that product quality is held to the highest of standards. Base Culture products are available nationally at stores including Whole Foods Markets, Kroger, Publix, and Albertsons/Safeway. Learn more at www.baseculture.com.

About Flowers Foods

Headquartered in Thomasville, Ga., Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE: FLO) is one of the largest producers of packaged bakery foods in the United States with 2021 sales of $4.3 billion. Flowers operates bakeries across the country that produce a wide range of bakery products. Among the company’s top brands are Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, and Tastykake. Learn more at www.flowersfoods.com.