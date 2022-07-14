Idaho Dairy is Worth Billions of Dollars. Here’s Why it Could be in Trouble this Summer

A state with more cows than people, Idaho’s got a lot at stake this summer as wildfires threaten the health of livestock.

Idaho dairy cows produced less milk when exposed to wildfire smoke, a recently published University of Idaho study showed. Now, dairy farmers are concerned they could see a significant loss in the next two months, as more wildfires are anticipated to hit the West.

There’s been chatter among dairy farmers about the upcoming fire season and the anticipated poor air quality in July and August, said Rick Naerebout, CEO of the Idaho Dairymen’s Association. And there aren’t many viable ways to protect cows.

