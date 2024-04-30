10 Makers Elevate to Masters in 2024 Graduating Class of Wisconsin Master Cheesemaker Program

Among Graduates Is Third Female Wisconsin Master Cheesemaker®, Second-Most Decorated Master, Maker of America’s Most Awarded Cheese

MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Master Cheesemaker Program® is proud to announce the graduation of its 2024 class, which consists of ten exceptional cheesemakers, including the second-most certified Master and third-ever female Master.

Wisconsin is home to over 1,200 licensed cheesemakers who produce an astonishing array of more than 600 cheese varieties. However, for those seeking to reach the pinnacle of their craft, the Wisconsin Master Cheesemaker certification is the ultimate achievement. The program is a joint effort by the University of Wisconsin-Madison’s Center for Dairy Research and Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin. Wisconsin is the only place outside of Switzerland where a cheesemaker can achieve this level of expertise.

“This certification (and honor) is hard to come by, and it’s certainly not an easy feat,” says Chad Vincent, CEO Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin. “Only a select few earn the prestigious title of Wisconsin Master Cheesemaker. These individuals have dedicated years to perfecting their skills, honing their craft, and expanding their knowledge of cheese production.”

Sara Griesbach, newly certified Wisconsin Master Cheesemaker at Nasonville Dairy, Inc., has become the third-ever woman to complete the prestigious Wisconsin Master Cheesemaker® program. Griesbach, alongside nine other graduates, earned medals at the Graduating 2024 Master Cheesemaker Class ceremony held on April 18, 2024.

Also, from Nasonville Dairy, Inc., is Brian Jackson, returning for his 9th and 10th certifications. That makes him the second most decorated cheesemaker in the program after Bruce Workman, who holds 13 certifications. This year, Jackson is earning certifications in Queso Blanco and Cheese Curds.

The 2024 graduating class welcomes five new Masters and five returning Masters for new certifications.

New Wisconsin Master Cheesemakers:

Sara Griesbach, Nasonville Dairy, Inc., Curtiss & Marshfield Certified Master: Cheddar and Monterey Jack

Andy Hatch, Uplands Cheese Company, Dodgeville Certified Master: Hard Surface Ripened Cheese (Pleasant Ridge Reserve)

Michael Newman, BelGioioso ® Cheese, Freedom Certified Master: Fresh Mozzarella

Cheese, Freedom Aaron Quick, Sartori ® Cheese, Antigo Certified Master: Asiago and Parmesan

Cheese, Antigo Jason Radke, BelGioioso ® Cheese, Freedom Certified Master: Fresh Mozzarella and Ricotta

Cheese, Freedom

Returning Wisconsin Master Cheesemakers:

Adam Buholzer, Klondike Cheese Company, Monroe Certified Master: Brick and Gouda

Matt Erdley, Klondike Cheese Company, Monroe Certified Master: Gouda and Havarti

Kirk Hansen, Nasonville Dairy, Marshfield Certified Master: Asiago and Cheese

Tony Hook, Hook’s Cheese Company, Inc., Mineral Point Certified Master: Cheddar

Brian Jackson, Nasonville Dairy, Inc., Marshfield Certified Master: Cheese Curds and Queso



Once certified, these Wisconsin Master Cheesemakers join an exclusive group of individuals who are recognized as the best in their field. Their expertise and knowledge are highly sought after, and they play a crucial role in preserving and advancing Wisconsin’s rich cheesemaking tradition. Look for the Wisconsin Master Cheesemaker® Seal to support a Master who has devoted their career to perfecting the art of cheese.

To see more about the Wisconsin Master Cheesemaker® program or learn about Wisconsin Master Cheesemakers please visit www.wisconsincheese.com.

About Wisconsin Cheese: The tradition of cheesemaking excellence began more than 180 years ago before Wisconsin was recognized as a state. With 90% of the State’s cow’s milk being turned into cheese, Wisconsin’s 1,200 cheesemakers, many of whom are third- and fourth-generation, continue to pass on old-world traditions while adopting modern innovations in cheesemaking craftsmanship. Wisconsin has won more awards for its cheese than any other state or country. For more information, visit WisconsinCheese.com or connect on Facebook .

About Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin: Funded by Wisconsin dairy farmers, Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin is a non-profit organization that focuses on marketing and promoting Wisconsin’s world-class dairy.