Wisconsin Dairy Marketing Group Nationally Recognized For ‘Cheeselandia’ Social Media Campaign

Hope Kirwan, Wisconsin Public Radio Deli March 31, 2021

Wisconsin’s statewide dairy marketing program has been nationally recognized for their use of social media influencers to promote Wisconsin cheese.

Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin won “Best Influencer Campaign of the Year” from AdWeek’s Perfomance Marketing Awards for their “Cheeselandia” campaign.

The marketing initiative recruits ambassadors on social media to create content featuring Wisconsin cheese. The influencers taste products, review recipes and participate in live and virtual events. 

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Wisconsin Public Radio

Related Articles

Deli

Cypress Grove Launches Fresh Goat Cheese Cups and “Cheeseboards for Dinner” Campaign

Cypress Grove Deli January 9, 2019

We’re introducing something familiar, “cheeseboards,” as a fresh and accessible option for a weeknight (or simple weekend) meal — but with a Cypress Grove twist. By taking something that’s often thought of as fussy and overly complicated and breaking it down to basics, we’re adding a bit of effortless luxury to the everyday and solving the problem “what’s for dinner” in a glance.