Wisconsin Dairy Marketing Group Nationally Recognized For ‘Cheeselandia’ Social Media Campaign

Wisconsin’s statewide dairy marketing program has been nationally recognized for their use of social media influencers to promote Wisconsin cheese.

Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin won “Best Influencer Campaign of the Year” from AdWeek’s Perfomance Marketing Awards for their “Cheeselandia” campaign.

The marketing initiative recruits ambassadors on social media to create content featuring Wisconsin cheese. The influencers taste products, review recipes and participate in live and virtual events.

