Noelle O’Mara Named Executive Vice President of Conagra Brands

CHICAGO — Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG) announced the appointment of Noelle O’Mara as executive vice president & president, New Platforms and Acquisitions effective May 6.

In this role, O’Mara will have responsibility for identifying and scaling new organic growth platforms and acquisitions. This work will span strategy, product innovation, commercialization, synergy capture, and in-market execution.

“Noelle’s leadership and track record of delivering results will be instrumental in advancing Conagra’s ambition to further scale emerging brands while delivering an ambitious innovation and growth strategy,” said Sean Connolly, president and chief executive officer, Conagra Brands.

With over 20 years of experience in the CPG industry, Noelle is a purpose led, performance driven leader who has a proven track record of growing businesses, building capabilities, and creating high performing teams. Prior to joining Conagra, O’Mara served as Group President at Tyson Foods where she was responsible for the $10 billion Prepared Foods business unit, including manufacturing facilities and over 19,000 employees. In this role she drove record growth and was also responsible for spearheading enterprise innovation and brand building with leadership of marketing communication and design, insights and analytics, innovation, culinary, and research and development. Before joining Tyson Foods Noelle held senior level general manager positions at Kraft Foods where her marketing and innovation impacts led to industry awards including Chicago Crains “40 under 40” recognition.

“I’m excited and humbled to join the incredible team at Conagra Brands,” said O’Mara. “I look forward to building upon the company’s success and fueling continued growth as we further our consumer driven portfolio.”

O’Mara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison School of Business.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG), headquartered in Chicago, is one of North America’s leading branded food companies. Guided by an entrepreneurial spirit, Conagra Brands combines a rich heritage of making great food with a sharpened focus on innovation. The company’s portfolio is evolving to satisfy people’s changing food preferences. Conagra’s iconic brands, such as Birds Eye®, Duncan Hines®, Healthy Choice®, Marie Callender’s®, Reddi-wip®, and Slim Jim®, as well as emerging brands, including Angie’s® BOOMCHICKAPOP®, Duke’s®, Earth Balance®, Gardein®, and Frontera®, offer choices for every occasion. For more information, visit www.ConagraBrands.com.