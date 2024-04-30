American Dairy Association North East, Pennsylvania Dairy Promotion Program Seek ‘Chief Ice Cream Officer’ For Ice Cream Road Trip

Applications Accepted through May 20

SYRACUSE, N.Y. – American Dairy Association North East and Pennsylvania Dairy Promotion Program plan to celebrate National Ice Cream Month in July with a Pennsylvania ice cream road trip, and are seeking an honorary Chief Ice Cream Officer (CIO) to promote the campaign.

The CIO will be paid $5,000 to travel across the state in July to visit about 20 on-farm creameries (the list is being finalized). The assignment is to submit video blogs, or vlogs, about their visits, document their journey across the Commonwealth, and create positive dairy content for ADA North East and Pennsylvania Dairy Promotion Program social media channels.

“Pennsylvania is fortunate to have many dairy farms that are meeting consumer demand for locally produced dairy products by making their own ice cream,” said Pennsylvania Dairy Promotion Program Chair Lolly Lesher of Way-Har Farms, Bernville, Pa. “The summer ice cream road trip led by our chief ice cream officer is a fun way to bring positive attention to our industry and its hardworking farmers.”

Applications are being accepted through TikTok or Instagram videos only, through May 20. The clips must showcase the applicant’s creativity and marketing skills and describe why they should be selected as the candidate to go on an ice cream road trip.

Instructions to apply and the full terms and conditions for entrants are available here.

Applicants must be at least 18 years old, be a U.S. citizen, have a valid U.S. driver’s license, a vehicle and car insurance.

For more information, contact American Dairy Association North East at 315.472.9143.

About American Dairy Association North East

American Dairy Association North East (ADA North East) is the dairy farmer-funded organization funded by participating dairy farmer’s checkoff investment to build demand and sales for milk and dairy foods throughout the local region. Representing nearly 8,500 dairy farm families in Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and northern Virginia, ADA North East develops and implements local programs to drive milk and dairy sales at retail outlets and in schools. The organization also conducts consumer education about dairy through events, traditional and social media, and in collaboration with health professionals through National Dairy Council®. ADA North East works closely with Dairy Management Inc.™, the national dairy checkoff organization, to support nutrition research, national partnerships and developing export markets for dairy to bring a fully integrated promotion program to the region. For more information, visit www.AmericanDairy.com.