8 Key 2023 Instagram Trends

Instagram marketing is a florist’s dream with its beautiful visuals, simple interface, and easy ways for customers to shop. It’s no wonder that Instagram has become the fourth most popular social media platform and the second most used by marketers. Yet, as with all social media platforms, Instagram is ever improving. That’s why we’re here to help you by sharing the eight most important Instagram trends and how to use them to market your beautiful blooms.

1. Instagram Reels

Instagram Reels continue their rocketing popularity, with an estimated 2.5 billion monthly users predicted by the end of 2023. Reels are less popular than TikTok videos but have more features, including interactive stickers, questions, polls, and links.

How to Use IG Reels:

• Create content on Reels weekly and add interactive features for more engagement.

• Link relevant products to your Instagram Shop to increase sales.

• Share short-form video Instagram content on other platforms, like TikTok, to improve your reach.

