2022 Valentine’s Day Spending Results Show a Big Turnaround from 2021

The results are in, and they’re exciting: The latest National Retail Federation survey showed that Valentine’s Day spending reached $23.9 billion this year. That’s an increase of more than $2 billion from 2021 and the second-highest amount on record. Individual spending was also the second highest in the survey’s history at $175.41 per person, up from $164.76 in 2021.

This news is great for the floral industry since spending on flowers continued to be high and well above the 2021 level. Here are a few highlights from the 2022 NRF Valentine’s Day Spending Survey:

