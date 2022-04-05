Nature’s Way Farms Launches New Rare Alocasia Dawn in Honor of Their Founder

Long-recognized as an innovator in the industry, Nature’s Way Farms, located in Miami, FL, is celebrating another milestone with the introduction of a new and exotic patented pending alocasia variety many plant enthusiasts are eagerly anticipating.

Alocasia Dawn, fittingly named after the company’s founder Dawn Wilson, is an exotic RARE foliage plant with striking color patterns and variations. Its large, heart-shaped, glossy leaves marbled with tones of light green and white make this unique plant an ideal focal point for any patio, porch, deck, or indoor garden.

“We are thrilled to offer Alocasia Dawn to plant enthusiasts and collectors who looking for eye-catching rare plant varieties,” says Beatriz Garces, vice president of sales and marketing at Nature’s Way Farms. “Each plant has a different pattern and ratio of color, making each one truly unique.”

Alocasia Dawn can be enjoyed indoors as a houseplant or outside in your garden. Inside, place near a window as this slow-growing variety enjoys bright, indirect light. Since it is native to the tropics, it also likes a fair amount of moisture, fertile soil, and warm temperatures. People can strategically arrange Alocasia Dawn with other houseplants to create an indoor jungle of their very own.

Outdoors, Alocasia Dawn thrives in shady areas and can grow up to 3-5 feet tall and 2-4 feet wide. Plants kept in pots stay slightly smaller than plants grown in a garden. Gardeners in colder climates can plant them in containers then bring them into the home for overwintering.

Consumers can purchase Alocasia Dawn online through Amazon.

Nature’s Way Farms, located in Homestead, Florida, aspires to inspire those looking for quality time in nature. With more than 700 varieties of plants grown on 300 acres, they have supplied Garden Centers across the country with beautiful plants for more than 40 years.

With a deep belief in bettering the community, Nature’s Way Farms also rescues, fosters, and finds good forever homes for homeless dogs and cats. For more information, visit https://natureswayflorida.com/ .