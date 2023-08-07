Farwest Show Seminars Offer Something for All

Portland, Oregon — The 2023 Farwest Show seminars lineup in Portland has

something for every green industry professional. That means growers, breeders, arborists,

landscape designers, landscapers, businesspeople, marketers, nursery workers, salespeople,

and of course anyone interested in sustainability.

The show, taking place from Wednesday–Friday, August 23–25 in Portland, offers more than

45 educational seminars. Continuing education credits are available. Best of all, those signing

up for an all-class pass before July 31 can save $40 by taking advantage of Early Bird rates.

“Farwest is a tremendous educational value,” said Allan Niemi, director of events at the

Oregon Association of Nurseries. “We have chosen a wide variety of presenters and topics to

best serve a variety of green industry sectors — growers, retailers, and landscapers to name

just a few. Companies sending employees from beginners up to the most senior levels will find

something beneficial and informative to send workers to, and our all-access passes deliver it

all at a reasonable cost.”

At Farwest, experts from all segments of the industry will cover various topics, including plant

pests, climate resiliency, soil and water quality and pesticide safety for bees. Attendees can

earn up to 10 hours of pesticide recertification credits from Oregon, Washington, Idaho, and

California. Spanish translations are available for pesticide courses.

“Our continuing education seminars will engage participants in an array of topics for

landscape professionals, arborists, and retailers,” Event and Education Manager Mary Claire

Lamm said. “Free mini-sessions will take place at the Solution Center right on the trade show

floor with pruning and topiary demonstrations to provide practical approaches to challenges

green industry professionals face.”

Registration for the show is now open at www.FarwestShow.com/Register. For details on all

Farwest Show events, daily schedules, speakers and education seminars,

visit FarwestShow.com. To purchase booth space, learn about sponsorship opportunities, or

for other questions, email ANiemi@OAN.org or call 503-682-5089.

The day before the show, on Tuesday, August 22, there will be two all-day tours of local

nurseries and retail garden centers, starting at 8 a.m. The wholesale grower tour has already

sold out and the garden center retail tour is close to it.

The trade show floor will be open August 23–25, noon–5 p.m. on Wednesday, 10 a.m.–5 p.m.

on Thursday, and 10 a.m.–2 p.m. on Friday.

For five decades, attendees and exhibitors have been coming from across the United States

and around the world to see Farwest and its host state of Oregon. The state’s nursery and

greenhouse growers sold $1.37 billion in nursery material in 2022, marking 10 consecutive

years of sales growth, according to the Oregon Department of Agriculture.

The show floor will be packed with more than 300 exhibiting companies, including wholesale

growers, re-wholesalers, garden centers, landscape designers and service providers, allied

service providers and suppliers, and more. An estimated 4,000+ attendees and guests will

browse the latest plants, products and services available to horticultural businesses.

The New Varieties Showcase and the New Products Showcase will preview the best new

genetic discoveries and hard goods coming to the marketplace in 2023 and 2024.

Farwest’s signature networking opportunities will take place during the day and evening,

including the Emergent afternoon networking event for future leaders in horticulture on day

one, the 50th Anniversary Celebration and Happy Hour event concluding the first day of the

show, the yearly Women in Horticulture networking event on the second afternoon of the

show, and the lively Farwest Pub Crawl at the end of day two.

The Farwest hotel room blocks are open and taking reservations. Details can be found online

at https://FarwestShow.com/Hotel-Travel. Guests should be advised that the Farwest Show

has not partnered with any travel agency for the 2023 show. They should not give credit card

information to anyone claiming to be a Farwest travel agent, as no one has been engaged to

make outgoing calls for lodging reservations on behalf of the show.