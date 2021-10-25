Rio Roses: How to Make a Gorgeous DIY Fall Arrangement

Who would have thought a bunch of cinnamon sticks could make roses look so elegant? This arrangement is as easy to make as it is beautiful, so it’s perfect for a DIY workshop. And this year, why not have hybrid workshop? You can invite people to participate in your store, while also streaming it live on Instagram or Facebook. That way, more people can participate. And that means more potential customers for you! Here’s how easy this arrangement is to make:
- Gather the following materials:
- Floral foam
- Dry foam or Styrofoam block
- Floral shears
- Foam knife
- Cardboard
- Floral cellophane
- Hot glue gun
- Long cinnamon sticks
- Ribbon
- Rio 3D Roses
