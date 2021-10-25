Rio Roses: How to Make a Gorgeous DIY Fall Arrangement

Who would have thought a bunch of cinnamon sticks could make roses look so elegant? This arrangement is as easy to make as it is beautiful, so it’s perfect for a DIY workshop. And this year, why not have hybrid workshop? You can invite people to participate in your store, while also streaming it live on Instagram or Facebook. That way, more people can participate. And that means more potential customers for you! Here’s how easy this arrangement is to make:

Gather the following materials:

Floral foam

Dry foam or Styrofoam block

Floral shears

Foam knife

Cardboard

Floral cellophane

Hot glue gun

Long cinnamon sticks

Ribbon

Rio 3D Roses

