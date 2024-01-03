Unleash the Power of AI in Your Floral Business: 9 Tips for Great Results

As you have undoubtedly seen, AI is exploding in growth — and it’s here to stay. So, how can you use AI effectively in your floral business? SAF (Society of American Florists) recently published an excellent article outlining the best practices to get results from any AI platform. We wanted to ensure you had this information so you can see that AI is easier than you imagine. Think of it as your built-in assistant to help your floral business bloom! Here are the ten best practices for using AI in your floral business:

1. Understand AI Basics

Just like you understand the needs of different flowers, it’s vital to grasp AI basics. AI models, like ChatGPT or Jasper, process information based on their programming and training. When you input a prompt, the AI generates a response based on the learned patterns and data. The more specific your prompts, the more accurate and valuable the AI’s responses will be.

2. Communicate with Clarity

AI operates best with clear and explicit instructions. Avoid ambiguous language and aim for precision in your prompts. This reduces misunderstandings and increases the likelihood of receiving an accurate response. For instance, if you’re planning a Christmas promotion, tell the AI: “I need ten marketing ideas for Christmas, focusing on providing flowers for décor, parties, and dinners. Can you also sketch a timeline?”

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Rio Roses