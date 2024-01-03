WCMA Announces Industry Leaders to be Honored with 2024 Recognition Awards

Eleven dairy leaders will be recognized for their outstanding contributions to the dairy processing industry during the Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association (WCMA) Recognition Breakfast exclusively sponsored by dsm-firmenich at CheeseExpo on April 18, 2024. WCMA has selected its 2024 honorees in six categories, each winner a trailblazer in their career path. To register to attend the Recognition Breakfast and explore all of CheeseExpo’s offerings, visit CheeseExpo.org. 

Life Member Award  

In 2024, Dave Buholzer will receive the Association’s highest honor: the WCMA Life Member Award. The award recognizes people who have played a significant role in the success of the Association through leadership, support, and service to the institution and its activities. WCMA has offered the Life Member Award since 1918; Buholzer will be its 94th recipient.  

Dave Buholzer, one of the senior managing partners at Klondike Cheese Company in Monroe, Wisconsin, has served WCMA in multiple roles in addition to earning Wisconsin Master Cheesemaker status, leading the National Historic Cheesemaking Center, and joining his brothers in service to their successful family business and the Monroe community. Dave served a full term of six years on the WCMA Board of Directors, including two years as Second Vice President and two years – 2019-2021 – as President of the Association. Dave devoted countless hours to leadership of the Association as events were postponed or reconfigured during the COVID-19 pandemic. 

