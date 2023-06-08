WCMA Recognizes 2023 Cheese Champions

The Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association (WCMA) kicked off June Dairy Month by presenting its second annual Cheese Champion awards to six federal and state lawmakers for their efforts to support and advance the dairy processing industry.

Among the awardees recognized at WCMA’s recent Annual Member Meeting was U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin (D-Wisconsin). Baldwin spearheaded the successful creation and ongoing funding of the Dairy Business Innovation Alliance, a federally funded partnership administered by WCMA and the Center for Dairy Research that has provided technical assistance, education, and over $9.4 million in grants since 2018 to dairy farms and processors across the Midwest. She is also a lead author of the DAIRY PRIDE Act and CURD Act to ensure accurate food labeling, and recently introduced the Safeguarding American Value-Added Exports (SAVE) Act to protect American food products from unfair trade practices in foreign countries. Baldwin has also been a strong voice for investments in rural infrastructure including roads and broadband.

“I know how important it is that dairy farmers, manufacturers, and processors have the tools they need to respond to a changing world and changing markets, and I’m proud to be their voice in Congress,” said Sen. Baldwin. “I’m thrilled that we’ve continued to invest in programs like the Dairy Business Innovation Initiatives, but I know there’s more work to be done – like passing the DAIRY PRIDE Act and CURD Act into law. I appreciate the support of our dairy manufacturers and processors, and I’m honored to stand with them and WCMA as we continue fighting to advance our state’s thriving dairy industry and protect dairy’s good name.” +

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association