Black Kassel Updates Look and Expands Portfolio

Elizabeth, NJ — With the charcuterie craze showing no signs of slowing down, Black Kassel is introducing an updated packaging design and expanding their portfolio to bring consumers more great choices to share and savor.

“The Black Kassel brand has always believed that good food brings people together, and our new branding is a celebration of this,” said Darryl Castle, Senior Marketing Manager. “We’ve also been developing a robust pipeline of new foods to appeal to the consumers’ desire for more variety. Our research has shown that two-thirds of consumers believe there is a lot of duplication in what’s currently available in-store, and 80% are looking to try new flavors, varieties, and brands of charcuterie meats.”

From their research, Black Kassel has recently introduced a line of 4 oz. packaged salamis. Conveniently pre-sliced and cracker-sized, they are perfect for an easy lunch, snack, or as part of any charcuterie board. All three delicious varieties are naturally cold wood smoked and contain no artificial flavors or colors:

Red Wine: Real red wine helps give this salami its distinct deep red color—a slightly smoky taste, mildly seasoned with hints of garlic and red wine.

Roasted Garlic & Asiago: Cheese lovers rejoice! A mildly seasoned, slightly smoky salami that combines the sweet, nutty flavors of roasted garlic with the smooth, buttery taste of real asiago cheese.

Peppered Salami: A mild salami with subtle flavors of ginger and cloves and a slight kick from the black pepper coating.

You can see Black Kassel’s new look and sample these new salamis at IDDBA (Booth #4779) and Summer Fancy Food Show (Booth #2840).