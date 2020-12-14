De Medici Launches Portomar, Exceptional Preserved Seafood From Galicia, Spain

PORTOMAR, Elizabeth, NJ—De Medici is excited to announce the launch of Portomar, premium preserved fish and seafood from the Galician seashore. Bordered to the north by the Cantabrian Sea and to the west by the Atlantic Ocean, Galicia’s more than one thousand miles of coastline are dotted with rías, or estuaries, beautiful flooded coastal valleys. These waters are among the richest on the planet when it comes to their bounty of fish and shellfish.

Portomar is located in Vilagarcía, the heart of the Ria de Arousa, famous for preserving some of the world’s finest seafood. All products are crafted with 100% natural ingredients, without additives or preservatives. Portomar’s offerings include Mussels in Escabeche, Cockles, Razor Clams, Stuffed Squid in Spiced Tomato and Onion Sauce and Octopus in Olive Oil. The Portomar line expands the Spanish preserved seafood category for De Medici, providing our customers with a range of products from preserved mussels to tuna. This area is one of the most rapidly growing categories in retail today. Portomar is committed to quality, sustainability, and environmental stewardship.

Steve Kaufman, Executive Vice President of De Medici explains their strategic approach, “We have been looking to enhance our canned fish line for some time. I first visited this company three years ago when the facility was just being completed. With the tremendous growth we have seen in canned fish, we feel this will be a perfect complement to our tuna, mackerel, anchovies and sardines line. From the taste quality and selection to the complete full compliance and documentation to all FSME requirements, we feel this will be an important brand in the year ahead.”

These exquisite products are versatile, delicious, and easy to serve. Just open a tin and pair with some fresh, crusty bread for a simple, satisfying lunch or an aperitivo. Wine bars all over Spain and Portugal serve these straight from the container for snacking with a glass of wine. Set them out alongside olives, Marcona almonds and potato chips; open a bottle of Cava, a chilled white or cold beer, and you are ready to entertain.