Celebrate the Holidays With Prairie Farms’ ‘Holidays at Home’ Sweepstakes

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – The holidays are upon us again and even though they look a little different this year, Prairie Farms invites holiday revelers to celebrate by entering our ‘Holidays at Home’ sweepstakes for a chance to win weekly dairy prize packages!

From now through the end of the year, five weekly Grand Prize Winners will receive $100 in dairy prize packages consisting of $100 in Prairie Farms Gift Coupons good towards the purchase of Prairie Farms and or North Star branded products.

As a bonus, Prairie Farms is also giving back to charities enrolled in its charitable giving program, Our Caps,Your Cause. Vote now for your favorite ‘Our Caps Your Cause’ charity and each week the top 31 charities, determined by the highest number of votes from contest entries, will receive 1,000 bonus cap credits – that’s $50 for each charity.

Celebrating the season at home is easy with Prairie Farm’s money saving coupons that can also be found on the

‘Holidays at Home’ page. Use those savings to bake something great for the holidays. Follow along as our Corporate Chef, Rob Lagerlof, demonstrates in a variety of videos and recipes how to make some classic holiday favorites using Prairie Farms products like sour cream, chocolate custard, and cottage cheese.

“Our Holidays at Home Sweepstakes are about celebrating the holiday season with smaller groups of family and friends this year while also recognizing there’s still room for fun,” said Rebecca Leinenbach, Vice President of Marketing and Communications for Prairie Farms Dairy. “It’s a great way to celebrate the season while supporting local dairy farmers and charities.”

The ‘Holiday at Home’ sweepstakes campaign is being promoted through digital advertising and social media, including Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Full details of the promotion can be found at: www.prairiefarms.com/holidaysathome.

Prairie Farms Dairy, Inc. is one of the largest and most successful dairy cooperatives in the Midwest and parts of the South. Elements of the cooperative include more than 800 farm families, 8100 employees, 51 manufacturing plants, over 100 distribution facilities and annual sales of over $3 billion. Prairie Farms is a nationally recognized leader in the dairy industry known for setting the standard for milk flavor innovations and producing award-winning milk, cheese, and cultured dairy products. With headquarters in Edwardsville, Ill., the Prairie Farms distribution footprint covers over 30 percent of the United States; products are available in grocery chains, mass merchandiser stores, club stores, convenience stores, dollar stores, drug stores, schools, foodservice outlets and warehouse distribution centers. Prairie Farms charitable giving program, Our Caps, Your Cause, supports a variety of non-profit organizations.