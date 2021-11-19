8 Ways to Increase Sales in Your Floral Shop This Holiday Season

This Christmas will see a huge increase in online shopping. Yet, with eased social distancing rules, more people may want to get into the Christmas spirit by checking out some festive stores in person.

With so much attention on online marketing these days, it can be easy to forget that you also need to focus on your in-store marketing. To help you with this, here are eight tips to bring people into your shop and provide them excellent service, so they come back again and again:

Define Your Goals

Take the time now to work out precisely what you want to achieve from your in-store marketing. It should be easy to improve your sales over last year since few people were shopping in stores. So, look at your 2019 Christmas sales and work out what you’ll need to do to beat them. After all, plenty of people out there want to spend money this year, and with proper planning, you can reap the benefits.

