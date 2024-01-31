Il Villaggio Introduces New Items, Including Pesto, Prosciutto Crudo, Speck & Baked Lemon Ricotta 

Elizabeth, NJ— IL Villaggio is proud to introduce five new items at the start of this year: Pesto, Cacio e Pepe, Prosciutto Crudo, Speck, and Baked Lemon Ricotta. These products bring the taste of Italy to any dining experience. IL Villaggio collaborates with family-owned companies to bring authentic specialty products to our customers.

A family-owned company in Liguria crafts IL Villaggio’s new, fresh, fragrant pesto. It gets its bright, herbaceous, and nutty flavor from Genoese PDO basil and a mix of PDO and traditional Italian cheeses.

The brand is also debuting a Cacio e Pepe sauce. This ready-to-use version of the classic pasta preparation has no added preservatives. It is made with a mix of PDO and traditional Italian cheeses, including Pecorino Romano PDO and Grana Padano PDO.

IL Villagio presents dry-cured Prosciutto Crudo and Speck Alto Adige PGI for charcuterie. The dry-cured Prosciutto Crudo is crafted by a third-generation family-owned business in Emilia-Romagna. It makes a great companion to IL Villaggio premium Speck Alto Adige PGI. The speck is made with a time-honored recipe—pork legs are seasoned with a proprietary spice blend, cold-smoked over beechwood, and dry-cured in the crisp air of the Vinschgau Valley.

For a sweet offering, Baked Lemon Ricotta is akin to a cheesecake but with a more subtle sweetness and a lighter, more delicate texture. The cheesecake is made with Sicilian ricotta and natural lemon; it’s excellent folded into pancakes, tucked inside a crepe, or crumbled on an arugula salad.

Atalanta Senior Brand Manager Katie Baldwin said, “These new additions will expand beyond the core classic Italian cheeses into exciting on-trend specialty sauces, cheese, and charcuterie.”

IL Villaggio’s collection of products combines the best of storied traditions and innovative techniques. These new items showcase tradition while simultaneously satiating modern tastes. It takes a village, and we’re excited to be a part of this community of artisans.