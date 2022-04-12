WCMA Further Expands Staff Team, Member Services

MADISON, WI – The Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association (WCMA) welcomes Lindsey Hess as Programs & Office Coordinator to support an ever-growing collection of educational trainings, informational webinars, networking events, and other member services.

“The dairy processing industry is always evolving, and so is WCMA,” said John Umhoefer, WCMA Executive Director. “As our members’ needs and goals emerge, we’re bringing on the best of the best to help with creative ideas and increased support.”

Hess joins WCMA following roles at the Wisconsin Primary Health Care Association. She brings valuable experience in event planning and execution, program support, and office and information management. As part of the WCMA team, Hess will manage office operations, assist with WCMA’s popular leadership trainings and webinars and scholarships, and support the Championship Cheese Contests and CheeseExpo.

“I’m proud and thankful for the opportunity to join WCMA. I look forward to bringing my skills to the table to serve an industry that works hard to make delicious, nutritious products for people all over the world,” Hess stated.

To learn more about WCMA services and membership, visit WisCheeseMakers.org.