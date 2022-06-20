Invest in Valued Employees with WCMA Fall Trainings

MADISON, WI – Act quickly to reserve space in the fall lineup of Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association’s (WCMA) popular leadership courses, offered in both virtual and hybrid formats. Details and registration for both WCMA Front-Line Leadership and Advanced Leadership classes are available now at WisCheeseMakers.org/Trainings.

“Effective leaders create productive work environments and strong teams – just what dairy processors need,” said WCMA Senior Director of Programs & Policy Rebekah Sweeney. “WCMA leadership trainings are tailor-made to deliver the strategies and develop the skills industry managers and supervisors must have to engage and retain a high-quality workforce, and strengthen your business.”

New this year, Front-Line Leadership participants may choose between an in-person or virtual track. Attend all sessions in person in Madison, Wisconsin, or select the virtual option to join live online from anywhere in the world. Front-Line Leadership courses are geared toward new and seasoned supervisors looking to build their skills in communication, stress management, performance reviews, and more. These sessions are offered a la carte at $135 per person and may be taken in any order.

This fall, the Front-Line Leadership In-Person Track begins with Part A – Essential Leadership Skills on Tuesday, September 27. In Part B, set for Thursday, October 13, attendees will explore strategies to boost staff performance. On Tuesday, November 15, Part C details how a leaders cultivate a team mentality. Participants who select the Virtual Track will enjoy the same high-quality, thought-provoking Front-Line Leadership sessions on Monday, September 19; Monday, October 10; and Monday, November 14. Both the In-Person Track and Virtual Track are delivered as live trainings with engaging small-group discussions and projects.

By member request, WCMA’s Advanced Leadership Series will again be held in a hybrid format, allowing mid-level managers and employees transitioning to such positions to join each session in-person in Madison or live online. Part 1 on Thursday, September 29 will push attendees to take initiative in driving change and generating positive results for their company. On Wednesday, November 2, Part 2 will focus on the development and application of a creative and collaborative problem-solving process. Finally, Part 3 on Tuesday, January 10, 2023 will detail the tools and strategies leaders can use to foster collaboration and resolve workplace conflict.

Enrollment in the Advanced Leadership Series is limited to 20 individuals, who participate in all sessions together as a cohort to better facilitate relationships. The classes feature guest speakers from industry discussing their leadership successes and challenges, and require participants to complete a project demonstrating their new knowledge. The cost for the entire series is $495 per person.