WCMA Applauds Sen. Baldwin, Congress Upon Approval of $ 20M in 2020 for Dairy Business Innovation

The Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association (WCMA) is thanking U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin (D-Wisconsin) today for securing Congressional approval of $20 million in funding for Dairy Business Innovation Initiatives (DBII) in Fiscal Year 2020.

“We are deeply grateful for Senator Baldwin’s leadership, both to create the Dairy Business Innovation Initiatives, and to fight for their funding,” said John Umhoefer, WCMA Executive Director. “She has been a tireless champion for dairy farmers and dairy processors, working to stabilize and strengthen our industry.”

“Wisconsin’s dairy businesses are a key driver of our state’s economy, but recently our dairy farmers have faced very challenging times with an oversupply of milk, low milk prices and tough impacts from tariffs,” said Senator Baldwin. “It’s critical that farmers, cheesemakers and dairy processors have tools to innovate and develop new Made in Wisconsin dairy products to build a brighter future for our dairy farms and drive our rural economy forward.”

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association