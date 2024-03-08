World’s Top 20 Cheeses Unveiled

Out of 3,302 entries in the 2024 World Championship Cheese Contest, judges have narrowed the field to just 20 finalists in the search for the next World Champion Cheese.

Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association, proud host of the biennial competition, is pleased to announce the names and makers of the 20 cheeses in the running for the top prize. In order of class number, they are:

Class 7: Traditional Waxed Cheddar, Sharp to Aged

Cheese Name: Aged Cheddar Midget

Maker: Joshua Henning

Company: Henning’s Cheese

Location: Kiel, Wisconsin

Class 8: Natural Rinded Cheddar

Cheese Name: Flagship Reserve

Maker: Beecher’s Handmade Cheese, LLC

Company: Beecher’s Handmade Cheese, LLC

Location: Seattle, Washington

Class 12: Baby Swiss Style

Cheese Name: Ziller Wheel

Maker: Team DV

Company: Guggisberg Cheese

Location: Millersburg, Ohio

Class 24: Parmesan

Cheese Name: Cello Artisan Copper Kettle Parmesan

Maker: Lake Country Dairy

Company: Schuman Cheese

Location: Turtle Lake, Wisconsin

Class 36: Open Class: Cheeses with Blue Molding

Cheese Name: St. Clemens Aged Blue Flowers

Maker: Team St. Clemens

Company: Bornholms Andelsmejeri

Location: Rønne, Bornholm, Denmark

Class 44: Gouda, Extra Aged (over 10 months)

Cheese Name: Artikaas Vintage Lot 18

Maker: Dutch Cheese Makers

Company: Dutch Cheese Makers

Location: Heerenveen, Friesland, Netherlands

Class 46: Gouda, Smoked

Cheese Name: Henri Willig Smokey Gouda

Maker: Kaasmakerij Henri Willig

Company: Kaasmakerij Henri Willig B.V.

Location: Heerenveen, Friesland, Netherlands

Class 51: Appenzeller, Young

Cheese Name: Appenzeller® Silver Label

Maker: Marcel Gabriel

Company: SO Appenzeller Käse GmbH

Location: Appenzell, Switzerland

Class 53: Open Class: Alpine Cheeses

Cheese Name: L’Etivaz AOP

Maker: François Raynaud

Company: Caves de L’Etivaz

Location: L’Etivaz, Château-d’Oex, Vaud, Switzerland

Class 54: Washed Rind/Smear Ripened Soft Cheeses

Cheese Name: Willoughby

Maker: Jasper Hill Creamery Team

Company: Cellars at Jasper Hill

Location: Greensboro, Vermont

Class 55: Washed Rind/Smear Ripened Semi-soft (Semi-hard) Cheeses, Young (less than 4 months)

Cheese Name: Heidi Farm Tilsit

Maker: Bruce Turner

Company: Saputo Dairy Australia

Location: Burnie, Tasmania, Australia

Class 56: Washed Rind/Smear Ripened Semi-soft (Semi-hard) Cheeses, Aged (over 4 months)

Cheese Name: Hornbacher Young

Maker: Michael Spycher

Company: Gourmino AG

Location: Fritzenhaus, Bern, Switzerland

Class 59: Raclette

Cheese Name: Oshamambe Raclette

Maker: Akihito Kawase

Company: Cheese Professional Association

Location: Oshamambe-cho, Ho, Japan

Class 60: Wine/Spirits Washed Rind/Smear Ripened Cheeses

Cheese Name: Goesser Bierkaese

Maker: Franz Moestl & Team

Company: Almenland Stollenkaese GmbH

Location: Arzberg, Austria

Class 74: Open Class: Hard Cheeses with Natural Rind

Cheese Name: St. Malachi Reserve

Maker: The Farm at Doe Run

Company: The Farm at Doe Run

Location: Coatesville, Pennsylvania

Class 99: Hard’s Goat’s Milk Cheeses, Flavored

Cheese Name: Henri Willig Smokey Goat

Maker: Kaasmakerij Henri Willig

Company: Kaasmakerij Henri Willig B.V.

Location: Heerenveen, Friesland, Netherlands

Class 104: Hard Sheep’s Milk Cheeses, Mature (less than 6 months)

Cheese Name: Petit Agour

Maker: Agour

Company: Agour

Location: Helette, Basque Country, France

Class 108: Washed Rind/Smear Ripened Sheep’s Milk Cheeses

Cheese Name: Arzberger Aurum

Maker: Franz Moestl & Team

Company: Almenland Stollenkaese GmbH

Location: Arzberg, Austria

Class 109: Sheep’s Milk Cheeses, Flavored

Cheese Name: Petit Agour with Truffle

Maker: Agour

Company: Agour

Location: Helette, Basque Country, France

Class 114: Surface Ripened Mixed Milk Cheeses

Cheese Name: Batch #17

Maker: The Farm at Doe Run

Company: The Farm at Doe Run

Location: Coatesville, Pennsylvania

For complete results for all classes, visit WorldChampionCheese.org.