Point Reyes Wins at World Champion Cheese Contest

Madison, WI – The week brought back the biennial World Championship Cheese Contest (WCCC), held in Madison, Wisconsin. A total of 25 countries and 32 US states were represented in the 2024 contest. With an impressive 84 Best of Class finishes, American cheesemakers earned the highest number of gold medals. This year 3,302 entries from around the world competed across 142 categories. From March 5-7th, a team of 53 internationally renowned dairy experts from 19 nations evaluated cheese, butter and yogurt through visual inspection and sensory evaluation.

Bay Blue from Point Reyes Farmstead Cheese Company won its category, blue veined cheeses with exterior molding, with a top score of 99.55.

“We are thrilled with Bay Blue’s 1st Place award at the World Competition,” said Kuba Hemmerling, VP of Operations at Point Reyes Farmstead. “Bay Blue has long been a favorite of cheese lovers –to still be receiving accolades from this esteemed group of critical judges is just awesome.” Connie Concon, National Sales Director at Point Reyes added, “Our customers have known for years what a special cheese Bay Blue is, enjoying its beautiful natural rind and fudgy texture along with its delicately balanced flavor of savory and sweet. This cheese deserves every award it receives!”

The World Championship Cheese Contest, initiated in 1957, is the largest technical cheese, butter and yogurt competition in the world. For more information, including complete results for all entry classes, visit WorldChampionCheese.org.

About Point Reyes Cheese Farmstead Cheese Company:

In 1959, Bob and Dean Giacomini established their dairy farm just north of Point Reyes Station in Marin County, CA. In 2000, together with their daughters, the family began making hand-crafted cheese on the farm with milk from their own herd of Holsteins. In 2010, now WBENC certified Women-Owned by sisters Diana, Lynn and Jill, they opened The Fork, a culinary and educational center offering farm-to-table educational experiences for both consumers and the trade. In 2018 the company expanded to Petaluma, with the opening of a second creamery, warehouse and distribution center. The Point Reyes product line consisting of Toma, TomaTruffle, TomaProvence, TomaRashi, Bay Blue, Gouda, Quinta and Original Blue, is available nationally at independent cheese shops and specialty grocers, at the Fork, Bay Area farmers’ markets and online at www.pointreyescheese.com.

To learn more about Point Reyes Cheese Farmstead Cheese Company, please visit www.pointreyescheese.com.