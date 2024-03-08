FloraCraft’s Dondi Richardson Becomes Certified Florist through Great Lakes Floral Association

Ludington, Michigan – Longtime FloraCraft® team member Dondi Richardson has become a certified florist through the Great Lakes Floral Association.

Endorsed by the National Alliance of Floral Associations and recognized nationally, GLFA’s certification program covers all aspects of professional floristry, and those who complete it are recognized as the “best of the best” in floral design.

“We are so proud of Dondi for taking the initiative to complete this program, which is no easy feat,” FloraCraft CEO Steve Carlson said. “The knowledge Dondi now possesses through this certification is another way we can meet our customers where they are to provide creative, innovative solutions.”

The GLFA certification program includes a one-week in-person class followed by several months of self-study. To receive the certification, participants must pass a 2½-hour hands-on design exam, where they are tasked with completing five different floral designs. The in-person exam is followed by a two-hour written exam where participants demonstrate their mastery of the Latin names of flowers, information on food and light needs, the latest floral trends and all aspects the business, among other related topics.

“Completing this certification has been a goal of mine for a long time,” Richardson said. “As we continue to offer more products and inspiration for our floral customers, having a deeper understanding of what they experience on a day-to-day basis is invaluable.

“I love working with our local florists to understand the requests they are receiving and how we can help provide solutions. This is just a further step in our commitment to being the best partner as possible to the floral industry.”

Richardson is known as the creative force behind FloraCraft’s inspiration lab. In her role, she is chief product tester and develops seasonal project inspiration based on the latest consumer trends. A multigenerational team member, she began with the company 27 years ago when her mother was also working on the product inspiration team.

Richardson received her certification along with her fellow program participants during a ceremony at the Great Lakes Floral and Event Expo on March 2 at DeVos Place in Grand Rapids. During the conference, Richardson also presented a demonstration on floral design, featuring FloraCheers!®, FloraCraft’s latest product offering that allows creators to design a floral arrangement around the neck of a wine bottle to make an unforgettable gift.

About FloraCraft

FloraCraft is the world’s leading manufacturer of foam products for the floral and craft industries. From its headquarters in Ludington, Michigan, FloraCraft and its 200+ employees provide innovative, products to Walmart, Amazon, Michaels, JOANN, Hobby Lobby and other leading retailers. Founded after World War II, FloraCraft is a family-owned business success story built by owner and Chairman Lee Schoenherr, who is dedicated to protecting American jobs. For more information, visit floracraft.com.