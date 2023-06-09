DBIA Awards $2.3 Million to 26 Dairy Businesses

The Dairy Business Innovation Alliance (DBIA), a partnership between the Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association (WCMA) and the Center for Dairy Research (CDR) at the University of Wisconsin-Madison today announced the 26 companies and cooperatives that have been selected to receive Dairy Business Builder grants totaling $2.3 million. This year’s awardees hail from all 11 states served by DBIA. Eighteen of the 26 businesses are receiving a DBIA grant for the first time, and 12 are farmsteads.

The Alliance is one of four Dairy Business Innovation Initiatives across the country. The creation of the nationwide program in the 2018 Farm Bill, and Wisconsin’s inclusion, were championed by U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin (D-Wisconsin).

“Dairy businesses are a key part of our state’s identity and major drivers of our state’s economy, and I am thrilled that these innovative businesses are continuing that legacy,”said Sen. Baldwin. “It is critical that our cheesemakers, farmers, and dairy processors have the tools they need to develop new dairy products and adapt to market changes, and I am so proud to help provide those resources so they can accomplish that and move our Made in Wisconsin economy forward.”

